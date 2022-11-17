Foot found in Yellowstone pool belonged to California man

A human foot found in a Yellowstone thermal pool this summer belonged to a California man.

DNA analysis identified the man as Il Hun Ro, 70, of Los Angeles.

Park staff in August found a shoe floating on the water at Abyss Pool, one of Yellowstone's deepest thermal features. Inside, was part of a person's foot.

An investigation by the park's law enforcement officers linked the foot to "an unwitnessed incident involving one individual" that occurred at Abyss Pool on July 31, the park said in a statement Thursday.

Park officials say no foul play occurred in Ro's death. But they said the circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown based on the lack of evidence.

A Maryland man told the Associated Press that he and his family spotted the shoe floating in the hot spring on the morning of Aug. 11. He reported that information to park officials after news of the foot became public about a week later.

Abyss Pool is located in the southern part of the park. It has a temperature of 140 degrees and a depth of 50 feet.

People have been seriously injured or killed in the park’s pools and thermal features before.

In May 2020, a woman who illegally entered the park while it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while backing up and taking photos, the park said. She was flown to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

In September 2018, a man suffered severe burns when he fell into thermal water near the cone of Old Faithful, the park said.

In June 2016, an Oregon man died after he left the boardwalk and slipped and fell into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin. An investigation later found the man was looking to soak in a thermal pool when he fell.

One person also died in August 2000 after falling into a hot spring in Lower Geyser Basin. Two other people suffered severe burns.