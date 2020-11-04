Football game in virus hotspot stokes health experts’ frustrations

“I don’t see limits in personal responsibility,” Gordon said during the Fremont County press conference. “What we saw in the emergence and progression of this disease is, initially people saw the challenge, they responded and we took our caseload down. Throughout the course of the summer we did remarkably well.

“People began to think this isn’t that big a deal,” he continued. “And now we see how infectious it is, we see the growth and the spread.”

Porter agreed, in part. The state had a successful shutdown in the early days of the pandemic’s spread, when little was known about the virus and when necessary medical equipment, protective gear for health care workers and testing supplies were all in short supply.

At the time, Porter said the response by Wyoming residents both surprised and impressed her. Now as the disease surges, she is concerned, not impressed. “I’m not seeing or reading about a public response that is appropriate in terms of personal behavior,” she said.

But the public’s response correlates with officials’, she said, and in that regard, the Gordon administration has also fallen off. “The strength of the leadership that we heard from the state” at the pandemic’s beginning, “I don’t feel like we’re seeing that in the same level now,” she said.