For slow-moving chronic wasting disease, mitigation efforts will also take time

What to do now

CWD is an always-fatal prion disease that eats through animals’ brains. It can spread not only through contact with infected bodily fluids, but from environmental contamination, which can persist for years.

According to Edwards, infected deer can live for up to three years; elk may survive for seven. Most don’t show symptoms — which often include weight loss, drooping ears, excessive salivation and lack of coordination — until a few months before they die.

Though no human has been known to contract CWD, the CDC still recommends that hunters test deer and elk from areas with known transmission, and avoid consuming CWD-positive animals. Research on the subject has been mixed, Edwards said, with some studies finding high transmission risk, while others report little to none.

Because Game and Fish advises against eating infected meat, the late onset of physical symptoms can be frustrating for hunters who harvest seemingly healthy deer or elk, only to have the animal test positive for CWD, Edwards said.

With more parts of the state opening for deer hunting on Friday, Game and Fish has been actively reminding hunters of its CWD protocols.