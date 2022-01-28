For the first time, Yellowstone will offer the majority of its backcountry permits online

JACKSON — America’s first national park is taking a step toward the digital age.

Yellowstone National Park announced Wednesday that it would begin offering the bulk of its backcountry permits in advance and online at Recreation.gov. Permits are required for all overnight stays in the park’s backcountry, which includes over 1,000 miles of trails and nearly 300 designated campsites.

This year, the backcountry pass will cost $50.

The online offering is a change from recent years’ policies.

In 2019, the most recent year before the COVID-19 pandemic, backcountry permits were only available in advance by mail, fax or in-person. In 2020, that changed, giving people the ability to call or email the office no earlier than two days before their trip — or make an advance reservation over mail or fax.

In 2021, policies changed again, making permits available via phone or email three days before backcountry users’ trips. The policy of advance reservation by mail or fax remained in place.

The Continental Divide Trail Coalition praised the move in an emailed statement. The trail passes through the national park.

Yellowstone backcountry permits will be available online starting March 1 in an “early access lottery” on the federal government’s widely used reservation site. The “early access lottery” will run from March 1 to March 20.

Those who are chosen will be given an assigned date and time to book reservations between April 1 and April 24, during which early permit buyers will be limited to one reservation. The lottery application will go live on March 1 at Recreation.gov.

Starting April 26, permits will generally become available at the same site.

