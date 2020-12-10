Forecasters: Needed moisture may be on the way

At this point, forecasting models offer equal chances that the county will see average, above- or below-average temperatures through much of the winter. The northern portion of the county is forecast to see slightly below-average temperatures from January to March.

NOAA models predict slightly above average precipitation in Johnson County through March. April, May and June are traditionally the area’s wettest months, accounting for more than 40% of total annual precipitation.

“That’s what we really rely on to make or break us for whether we’re going to be in a

drought, have a severe fire season, have runoff, and so forth,” Fahey said.

The dry fall could, however, impact how much of that water makes it into the county’s

streams, ditches and reservoirs. Although much of the state had decent snowpack last spring, due to a dry 2019 fall, the soil underneath it was thirsty, sucking up the water as the snow melted. Soil moisture this year was even lower, according to Fahey.

“We’re relying on more snow than usual to give us better runoff,” he said.

The elevation at which that snow falls matters, too.