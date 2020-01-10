Forensic day lets kids solve a mystery

CHEYENNE — Various types of ink stains, balloons, water-dipped paper towels and sand are spread across the front room of the Wyoming State Museum.

Little aspiring detectives wander through the museum to investigate a crime scene scattered with a saw, different pieces of wood and a footprint. As they take notes on the crime scene, they report back to Supervisor of Programs and Exhibits Kevin Ramler to get their next instructions.

As they share their findings with Ramler, they’re given further guidance on how to discover which marker the suspect used to write a note that said “you will never catch me” and how to figure out which fingerprint belongs to the suspect.

This suspect, who the kids were trying to identify through the evidence, stole a silver-plated trophy from the museum.

Now, this isn’t a real crime scene, but it is a good way to introduce kids to forensic science as part of the museum’s family day that occurs on the first Saturday of each month. The event is free and has a different theme each month, Ramler said.

This month was the first time trying out the forensic science theme, and the museum saw more than 200 people cross its threshold to participate, Ramler said.