WORLAND — The eighth grade science room at Worland Middle School looked like a scene out of an episode of CSI on Monday when the Forensics Club met to run experiments on blood spatter.

The club’s founder, middle school science teacher Angela Richardson, had members of her club dropping “blood” (dyed water) from heights ranging from one foot to nine feet off the ground. Students found that as the height increased so did the diameter of the “blood spatter.”

The forensics students excitedly shared how they would be using the measurements they gathered to help them solve a mock crime during a later meeting.

Having originated one month ago, the Forensics Club is the newest at the Middle School.

It is currently undergoing a “trial period,” during which Richardson will gauge the interest garnered in the club by middle school students to see if she will reintroduce it as a full-year club next school year.

The Forensics Club meets at the eighth grade science room on Monday and Wednesday of every week during lunch hour to solve crime scene mysteries using concepts they learn in class.

Richardson described the club as a way for middle schoolers to apply what they learn in real-world situations.

She said “this is about taking science and giving it a real-world application. We are talking about human body systems, blood-typing, force in motion; it’s taking a lot of things that we have covered in science class and putting it into a real-world application, and seeing how these concepts apply to something outside of school.”

When the club started a month ago, Richardson said that four students participated.

Now, there are eight students that frequently come to the Forensics Club, and Richardson hopes that this number continues to grow.

She said that upcoming topics will include fiber analysis, fingerprints, autopsies and more.