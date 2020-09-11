Forest protection officer ensures safety, compliance during a busy summer

"All fires during a fire restrictions year, there is zero tolerance for that," Smith said. "Length of stay on campers, we don't warn them anymore. They know the rule, and if they say they don't, they're lying. So we don't give warnings to campers anymore - not on my side of the mountain. We give them citations.”

Smith keeps track of every camper trailer on the mountain and their GPS location, license plate number and first time he sees them in a new location. On his paperwork, he marks every camper trailer that has observed the 14-day-stay-limit with a black marker and those that haven't with an orange marker.

The black lines still outnumber the orange ones on most of Smith's pages, but noncompliance has been more of an issue this year, mainly due to the large number of first-time visitors in the forest, Smith said.

“Last year, on just my side of the mountain, I had a total of 14 citations (for camper trailers staying over 14 days),” Smith

said. "This year, I'm at 12 or 13 right now, and we still have the rest of August and September to go."

Smith takes no pleasure in writing a citation, but it's an important part of the job, he said.