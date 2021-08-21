Forest Service cabins provide rural getaway

SHERIDAN — The Sheep Mountain Fire Outlook has one set of bunk beds and one vault toilet. There is no running water, indoor plumbing or electricity.

For eight months of the year, the cabin is inaccessible and buried in snowpack. During the four months it is open, it isn’t uncommon to see uninvited tourists climbing the catwalk and interrupting the cabin tenants’ privacy to take in the gorgeous view.

And yet, the cabin has been booked out for six months now, according to Brian Boden, natural resource specialist with the Powder River Ranger District of the Bighorn National Forest.

“All of our cabins are super popular locations, the Sheep Mountain Lookout especially,” Boden said. “These cabins become available six months in advance, and there are many people who sit at their computers at midnight to get the days they want. I myself cannot plan six months in advance for anything, but there are many who schedule their entire personal lives around staying in one of our cabins.”

For many, what is offered at the cabins far outweighs the lack of other amenities, Boden said. The cabins provide a chance to inhabit pieces of forest service history, surrounded only by four sturdy walls, a sound roof and stunning vistas.