Forest Service releases final environmental impact statement for Thunder Basin National Grassland, proposed amendment to management plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GILLETTE (WNE) — The USDA Forest Service has released the final environmental impact statement and draft record of decision to amend the Thunder Basin National Grassland Land and Resource Management Plan.

The proposed amendment will address the management of black-tailed prairie dog colonies on National Forest System lands to allow federal land managers to respond to a variety of environmental and social conditions on the grassland, according to a press release.

The statement analyzes current management and compares five alternatives for future prairie dog colony management.

Issues raised during two public comment periods and addressed in the analysis include the viability of at-risk wildlife species, recovery of the endangered black-footed ferret, forage for permitted livestock, prairie dog encroachment onto private and state lands and social and economic issues.

The amendment is expected to be finalized later this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0