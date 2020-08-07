Foresters try to keep up with Bridger-Teton camping demand

But it’s likely the Bridger-Teton will have to adapt in the long-term, adjusting its policies and carving out more places for more people who are being drawn to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

At the chock-full Shadow base area, Merigliano mulled how much conditions have changed since 2016, the National Park Service’s centennial year that seemed to mark the beginning of a new era and an evermore bustling Bridger-Teton. Just in the last few years, she noted, the forest designated the 50 spots at Shadow, erasing illegal spur roads and restoring areas where camping wasn’t desired. With help from its new benefactor organization, the Friends of the Bridger-Teton, they brought on the volunteer ambassadors, like Pipes, to help with management. There’s even bathrooms now: Three portable toilets, one each courtesy of Teton Mountain Bike Tours, the Bridger-Teton Friends group, and some unexpected COVID-19 funding that came in.