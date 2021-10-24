Former Air Force pilot becomes oldest to paraglide

During his time in the military, Miles once nose-dived his plane into the Bodega Bay in northern California — where he was stationed and where he met his wife — when its engine caught fire. He survived only because a fishing boat picked him up and laid him against the boat’s engine for warmth.

But that was about a half-century ago and a few things have changed.

Miles was born in Canastota, New York, came to Jackson Hole from his home state three years ago, and recently moved into Sage Living. He’s among the oldest people to have lived in Teton County but continues to give the young guns a run for their money outdoors.

Just over 20 years ago, at the advanced age of 81, Miles scaled High Exposure, a 250-foot multi-pitch climb in the Shawangunks in New York with Greg. He enjoyed it so much that he continued climbing for the next several years.

He remained active, taking care of his property and planting trees on it, until he broke a hip at the age of 100. He never fully recovered from surgery and sometimes uses a wheelchair. But he’s swift with his walker, Greg said.

And he still knows how to read the sky.