Former Cheyenne Central standout Frentheway runs impressive 10k in Oregon

BYU junior Aubrey Frentheway finished fourth in the 10,000-meter run at the Hayward Premiere on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.
Frentheway, a 2018 graduate of Cheyenne Central, finished with a time of 33 minutes, 3.49 seconds, which puts her No. 2 on the Cougars' all-time list and is the No. 5 mark in the NCAA this outdoor season.
At Central, Frentheway won both the 1600 and the 3200 as a senior to lead the Indians to the Class 4A team title.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
