 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Cheyenne Central standout Frentheway runs impressive 10k in Oregon
0 comments
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Former Cheyenne Central standout Frentheway runs impressive 10k in Oregon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BYU junior Aubrey Frentheway finished fourth in the 10,000-meter run at the Hayward Premiere on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Frentheway, a 2018 graduate of Cheyenne Central, finished with a time of 33 minutes, 3.49 seconds, which puts her No. 2 on the Cougars' all-time list and is the No. 5 mark in the NCAA this outdoor season.

At Central, Frentheway won both the 1600 and the 3200 as a senior to lead the Indians to the Class 4A team title.

Aubrey Frentheway headshot

Frentheway
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Revenge porn bill passes Wyoming Senate
307 Politics

Revenge porn bill passes Wyoming Senate

  • Updated

Changes made to the bill in the Senate increased the penalty for distributing revenge porn from six months in prison and/or a $1,000 fine to up to one year behind bars and a $5,000 fine or both.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News