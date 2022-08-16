Former city employee arrested on felony theft charge, allegedly stealing city property

SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office officials took former city of Sheridan Utility Maintenance Division Superintendent Kenneth Hirschman, 53, into custody Thursday for felony theft of city property.

Court documents allege Hirschman took 949 pounds of brass scrap metal belonging to the city without authorization; transported it to Billings in his personal vehicle on three separate occasions from July 2020 to March 2022; and sold it for $1,543, a sum he did not repay to the city.

Hirschman allegedly used the proceeds to purchase steaks and brats for team-building lunches for his staff and refuel his truck for a fishing trip.

The alleged crime, theft in excess of $1,000, is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.

The Sheridan Police Department conducted an investigation into Hirschman’s behavior at the behest of the city, after City Administrator Stuart McRae received allegations of misconduct. Hirschman has not been a city employee since June, McRae said.

Salvageable scrap metal received by the city’s utilities workers belongs to the rate payors, or those who pay for the city’s utility services, McRae explained. The metal is then turned into recycling centers, and the funds recouped are returned exclusively to the utilities department budget.

According to court documents, Hirschman was supposed to deposit city-owned scrap metal at a recycling center in Sheridan, with all credit for the metal due to the city. But that’s not what happened.

“Hirschman stated essentially that he knew the brass was property of the city of Sheridan and…he sold the brass in Billings so he could receive cash,” wrote SPD Cpt. Tom Ringley in the affidavit of probable cause for Hirschman’s arrest.