Former country classmates working to put historic Shawnee schoolhouse back on the map

DOUGLAS — John Kolego’s mental walk down memory lane recalls a time when attending grade school required the use of outhouses and a hand well pump to access fresh water.

The Shawnee schoolhouse throughout the 1950s and 1960s was such a place.

It was where everyone knew everyone else, and, for the class of 1964, it was a different era.

For the Friends of the Old Shawnee School group’s chairman, that walk down memory lane filled him with warm feelings of nostalgia.

During that time 60 and more years ago, the small Shawnee community was also home to a general store, bank, hotel, post office and nearly 500 residents.

Today, the schoolhouse that once held buoyant energy, “educating generations of people, instilling citizenship and education in a lot of rural country kids,” as Kolego describes it, sits unoccupied, with hollow rooms and a hushed essence.

Now, the schoolhouse is in the works of becoming a historical site.

The Friends of the Old Shawnee School group invited the public to attend a community gathering and Shawnee School reunion Saturday. The event featured a free barbecue and live music.

“Our goal is to save the building and make it a community resource as part of a historical marker to celebrate rural education,” Kolego said. “It’s something we need to save. It’s part of Wyoming’s history and the homesteading history of Wyoming.”

According to Kolego, in the first half of the 20th century, there were a considerable number of people living in the Shawnee area, with homesteads located every 640 acres.

“Overly optimistic” is how he describes the early-day settlers.

“Shawnee was a junction where the railroad from the coal mine out north joined with the main rail line. It was a going concern until after World War I,” he detailed.

Presently, the community east of Douglas has a population of one and is defined as an unincorporated community.

Still, Friends of the Old Shawnee School is continuing its efforts to restore the schoolhouse in hopes of offering surrounding communities a place to take in the treasured memories and histories of the area.

“We are going to put desks back in and restore the interior so it looks like it did when it was a functioning school,” Kolego said.

Despite the group’s lack of governmental funding to aid in this project, contributions from surrounding communities and the efforts of group members have helped tremendously.

Thus far, the group has raised $35,000, which was spent on a new roof and windows for the aged school.

Friends board members Doug and Denise Stark also recently painted the building.

But there is still a long way to go to bring the schoolhouse back to her original luster.

“We are just looking to have some community ownership in it so that we can continue with this restoration,” Kolego said.

“I’ve been all over the world and I think that Shawnee is a wonderful place. I think it is a great resource to have,” Kolego said. “It’s something we want to save.”