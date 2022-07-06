Former CRMS employee accessed medical records without authorization, investigation reveals

An internal investigation at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center found that a former employee accessed patients’ personal health records without authorization, according to a statement from the hospital.

The former employee accessed the records between August 31, 2020 and May 26, 2022.

The employee had proper access to the hospital’s electronic health records system. But the employee’s viewing of certain medical records was outside of their job scope, according to the statement.

The hospital terminated the employee’s access to the records following these findings, the statement said. The employee no longer works for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Information in the health records included names, dates of birth, social security numbers, dates of service, medical record numbers, diagnoses and treatments.

The investigation didn’t find evidence of actual or attempted misuse of patients’ information. But Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is mailing notification letters to the affected individuals as a precaution, Gladys Ayokosok, the hospital’s compliance and privacy officer, said in the statement.

People can call (307) 633-7526 with questions regarding the incident.