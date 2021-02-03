Former G&F commissioner discusses removal

The following morning Schmid responded to Dube’s statement with another Facebook post.

Schmid said he spent hours talking with people to keep them engaged and make them feel heard by the Game and Fish Commission.

“When I had reservations about certain issues I spoke the truth to the folks,” Schmid wrote. “I felt that someone in my position speaking the truth that may align with their thoughts would give them hope that they had a commissioner that heard them and in turn get them more active in the process.”

Schmid said following in line with the commission, when the public knew his perspective on matters, was “the very reason why they had no confidence in either” the department or commission.

“I wanted them to trust me and know that I was hearing them and wanted to represent them,” Schmid said. “Speaking the truth garners trust. Folks know BS when it is spoke.”

He said he was never asked to stop any of his actions. He also claimed he was emailing questions on the agenda items to Game and Fish headquarters about the commission meeting about an hour before the governor’s email informed him of his release.