Former Gillette standout Trey Hladky has fond memories of Gillette College

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trey Hladky already knew he wasn't going to play basketball at Gillette College this year. Hladky, who was a redshirt freshman on the Pronghorns this past season, signed with Dickinson State University back in April.

Still, Thursday's decision by the Northern Wyoming Community College District to cut the athletic programs at both Gillette College and Sheridan College weighed heavily on Hladky, who graduated from Campbell County High School in Gillette in 2018.

"Thursday was pretty tough," Hladky said, "because not only are we close with the Neary family, but I know a lot of the boosters and I still have a lot of friends who were going to play there this year."

Shawn Neary, the Gillette College men's head basketball coach since the program's inception 11 years ago, was one of four head coaches left without a job at the school following Thursday's decision.

Hladky's relationship with Neary went beyond that of a family friend, however.

"Going to those home games was my favorite thing to do," Hladky recalled. "And I hardly missed a home game in all the years they had a team. When you’re a little kid, getting to watch these guys who were at that next level was so exciting.