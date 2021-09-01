Former Jackson police lieutenant claims wrongful termination, sues town for $1 million

Schultz and his attorneys — James Lubing and Kevin Gregory, of Jackson law firm Lubing, Gregory & Rectanus LLC — allege in their suit that the town and Pardee violated Schultz’s 14th Amendment due process rights under the U.S. Constitution, as well as corresponding aspects of the Wyoming Constitution.

They also claim the former lieutenant was not properly afforded an investigation and hearing on his status.

The damages sought by Schultz, who has since moved from Jackson to Idaho, include the following: $24,407.54 for lost wages; $148,687.54 for estimated lost future wages and benefits; $288,363.24 for estimated lost benefits, retirement funding and pension payments; and $500,000 for “estimated embarrassment, stigmatization, ostracism, emotional harm, reputational harm and other non-economic damages,” according to their December 2020 notice to file suit.

The lawsuit filed last week seeks $1 million in damages, plus punitive damages against the town and Pardee, as defendants in the case.

The post was one of many “blotter” posts Schultz was charged with sharing with the community to give residents a look into the daily work undertaken by Jackson police.