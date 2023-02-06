JACKSON (WNE) — A former Jackson resident died in Ukraine Thursday, making him the seventh American to die in that conflict.

Pete Reed, 33, was working as a volunteer for Global Outreach Doctors in Bakhmut when his ambulance was shelled Thursday. The area is in eastern Ukraine, an area of heavy fighting since the Russian invasion.

Reed was a retired U.S. Marine who lived in Jackson and worked as a ski instructor at Snow King in the winter of 2012-13 and then Jackson Hole Mountain Resort during the winters of 2013-2015. He also worked as a day camp counselor for Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation from 2012-2014.

His work in Ukraine centered around evacuating and treating civilians.

According to his profile on Global Outreach Doctors, Reed led medical teams with the Kurdish Peshmerga and the Iraqi Special Forces for the duration of the Battle of Mosul, treating over 10,000 trauma patients.

During the battle, while still operating frontline clinics, Reed worked with others to found and serve as the president of Global Response Management. According to The Guardian newspaper, his patients ranged from 5 years old to the elderly.

Danielle Petriccione, who was Reed’s supervisor at the Jackson Hole Kids Ranch, described him as a “literal hero.”

“He went out in true Pete style,” she said, “trying to help someone else.”