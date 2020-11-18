Former Northern Arapaho councilman placed back on ballot after judge's ruling

A judge on the Wind River Tribal Court has ruled that a former member of Northern Arapaho Tribal leadership is eligible to participate in Thursday’s elections despite the candidate being subject to a six-year ban from holding public office.
The ruling — which was delivered on Friday by contract judge Mike Barton — determined that longtime Northern Arapaho Business Council member Al Addison was improperly ruled ineligible for this year’s ballot after his dismissal from the council for alleged involvement in a secretive lobbying scheme against a statewide gaming commission last year. Addison was also accused of misusing tribal funds.
Addison has since alleged that the entire council was aware of those efforts — a claim supported by a 2019 Star-Tribune investigation into the tribe’s lobbying practices — and that he was made a scapegoat for the actions of all of tribal leadership.
Despite his removal from the council, Addison still finished fifth in the tribe’s October primaries, apparently earning him a spot on this month’s ballot. However, that result was later invalidated by the tribe and unchallenged until Friday, when it was reversed by Barton’s ruling.
Addison’s last-minute addition to the ballot quickly drew the ire of tribal leadership, who criticized Barton’s ruling in a statement shared Wednesday on the tribe’s social media pages, arguing it supplanted the tribe’s sovereignty after Addison had already exhausted his available appeals to tribal leadership.
The tribe also accused Addison and the tribe’s former longtime attorney, Mark Howell — who has been representing Addison — of conspiring with the judge to keep the release of the ruling secret until shortly before the election, giving Addison early access in the process. The statement did not provide evidence to support the claim.
“We think former Councilman Addison worked with the former consultants to have their friends intimidate the Election Judges,” the letter read. “The General Council has spoken and the General Council Chairman has declared this matter over. Who is a contract judge to tell our people how to run our government? We will not stand for this and we ask you to take a stand against Mr. Addison’s treason to our people.”
A spokesman for the tribe declined to elaborate on those allegations on record with a Star-Tribune reporter, saying the letter from tribal leadership “speaks for itself.”
In interviews with the Star-Tribune, both Howell and Addison denied any previous relationship with the judge, saying that they believed they were working through the proper channels to use every legal option available to them.
“I thought I was always doing the right thing, you know?” said Addison. “I really believe that.”
While it is too late to remove Addison from Thursday’s ballot, the Northern Arapaho Tribe says that it is currently weighing its options and will likely appeal the judge’s ruling following the election. Addison, meanwhile, hopes he emerges victorious in Thursday’s elections and that the will of tribal members is heard in the results.
“I believe in due process,” Addison said. “The election committee has to make it right according to the ruling. But it’s up to the people who all voted. They voted for me in in the primary prior to the general counsel appeal.”
