Former Northern Arapaho councilman placed back on ballot after judge's ruling

Addison’s last-minute addition to the ballot quickly drew the ire of tribal leadership, who criticized Barton’s ruling in a statement shared Wednesday on the tribe’s social media pages, arguing it supplanted the tribe’s sovereignty after Addison had already exhausted his available appeals to tribal leadership.

The tribe also accused Addison and the tribe’s former longtime attorney, Mark Howell — who has been representing Addison — of conspiring with the judge to keep the release of the ruling secret until shortly before the election, giving Addison early access in the process. The statement did not provide evidence to support the claim.

“We think former Councilman Addison worked with the former consultants to have their friends intimidate the Election Judges,” the letter read. “The General Council has spoken and the General Council Chairman has declared this matter over. Who is a contract judge to tell our people how to run our government? We will not stand for this and we ask you to take a stand against Mr. Addison’s treason to our people.”

A spokesman for the tribe declined to elaborate on those allegations on record with a Star-Tribune reporter, saying the letter from tribal leadership “speaks for itself.”