Former secretary of state files federal complaint against Rep. Chuck Gray

Former Secretary of State Max Maxfield has filed a federal complaint against Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, who's currently running to be Wyoming's next secretary of state.

The complaint stems from financial disclosures that Gray made when he was a candidate in the state's U.S. House race (he dropped out of that race nearly a year ago).

The complaint, submitted to the Federal Elections Commission on Tuesday, alleges that loans Gray reported as being made to the campaign by himself were actually not funded by the candidate, therefore violating federal campaign-finance law.

Maxfield states in the complaint that because Gray only listed roughly $10,000 of earned income in 2021 and the first few months of 2022, loans that amount to nearly $300,000 must have come from another source, not Gray himself.

"It is highly unlikely that an individual with no notable assets and income levels far below the poverty level could have the cash on hand to loan himself nearly $300,000," the complaint reads.

Gray also reported receiving $100,000 from his father, Jan Charles Gray, whose mailing address was listed as Custer, South Dakota, through a donation to a political action committee -- Protect Wyoming Values PAC -- supporting the state representative's bid for Congress. The elder Gray's hefty donation was the only contribution listed.

"It is far more likely that, just like the Protect Wyoming Values PAC, the $300,000 allegedly loaned to the campaign by Mr. Charles Gray was actually a donation from his father Mr. Jan Charles Gray in violation of federal campaign laws."

Gray is running as somewhat of a 2020 election denier, without outright saying that it was stolen for President Joe Biden. Gray frequently homes in on banning ballot drop boxes, which have become a target after the movie "2000 Mules" was released, a film that unsuccessfully claims to demonstrate widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Gray has also sponsored numerous showings of the movie throughout Wyoming while on the campaign trail.

"This frivolous filing is just liberal insiders who are trying to get Tara Nethercott elected working with the dishonest media at the Star Tribune to distract from Nethercott's record," Gray said in a statement to the Star-Tribune.

Gray refused to comment about the source of the nearly $300,000 in loans, simply resending his earlier one-sentence statement.

Gray's main opponent in the race is Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, who Maxfield has endorsed.

"I just think its an issue of fairness and being straightforward in your reports," Maxfield told the Star-Tribune. "Coming from my time in the secretary of state's office, I strongly support that."

Maxfield has also not been shy about his opposition to Gray's secretary of state candidacy.

"I think that's dangerous to be secretary of state and come in with such a viewpoint like that," Maxfield previously told the Star-Tribune. "It's ludicrous. It's hard to believe that he would want to be the chief election officer of the state while denying that elections are legitimate and I haven't seen any problems in Wyoming."

Despite the timing of the federal complaint, Maxfield denied it had anything to do with his opposition to Gray’s candidacy.

Gray also alleges that his opponent may have broken the rules, too.

"Nethercott has also not put the "paid for" line in her signs and there have been meetings with the Secretary of State's office to begin investigation on that," he said.

Nethercott did not immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday.

If the FEC finds that a violation occurred, possible outcomes "can range from a letter reiterating compliance obligations to a conciliation agreement, which may include a monetary civil penalty."

The filing comes exactly two weeks before the Aug. 16 Republican primary.