Former speaker of the House and others suing Gov. Mark Gordon, state GOP over superintendent process

The former speaker of the House and 15 others are suing Gov. Mark Gordon, the Wyoming Republican Party, the party's chairman and the Wyoming Republican state central committee over the recent state superintendent selection process.

The complaint, filed in federal court, claims that the process of selecting the superintendent spot left vacant by Jillian Balow’s resignation is unconstitutional because a political party’s state central committee -- which is made up of one county chairman, one county committeeman and one county committeewoman -- is responsible for choosing the replacement candidates, thereby defying the “one man-one vote” principle in both the Wyoming and U.S. Constitutions.

In other words, the number of votes each county gets in this process is not proportional to their population, which the plaintiffs are claiming is unconstitutional.

Lubnau, who’s also a practicing attorney, is joined by 15 other plaintiffs: Dave Northrup, a former state lawmaker and an unsuccessful candidate for the superintendent position, Doug Camblin, the Campbell County GOP committeeman, Rex Arney, a former state lawmaker as well as a dozen voters from all across the political spectrum.

Before the suit was filed, Lubnau sent a letter detailing his concerns over the constitutionality to Frank Eathorne, the party chairman, and Brian Shuck, the party’s lawyer, on Thursday, two days before the meeting to select the superintendent.

“Considering the extreme differences in population among Wyoming's 23 counties, any vote on a county basis would disenfranchise voters in the more populated counties and would Constitution a violation of constitutional principles,” the letter read.

Party counsel didn't mince words when asked about the letter Saturday.

“Tom Lubnau’s position is absolutely preposterous,” said Shuck said.

The current secretary of state, Ed Buchanan, was also put into office in this manner, as was Sen. John Barrasso the first time he assumed office.

Buchanan told the Star-Tribune Monday that when he was going through this selection process he was not approached about the constitutionality of the situation.

According to state statute, when the position of state superintendent is vacated, the central committee of the political party that person was affiliated with is responsible for nominating three candidates. The governor is then responsible for choosing one of the three, the statute continues.

“At the end of the day we all need to follow the Constitution,” Crank said.

Lubnau was not present at the Saturday meeting when the GOP officials voted on the three candidates, but the issue was raised at the meeting.

“This is not an election, it’s a selection process,” Joey Correnti, the Carbon County GOP chairman, told the Star-Tribune. “Why didn’t he address it when he was Speaker of the House?”

Eathorne later echoed these exact sentiments to the entire body.

Eathorne also told the Star-Tribune that he was advised by two party lawyers, Mitch Edwards and Shuck, that he should go ahead with the process.

“If it gets challenged in court, it gets challenged in court,” he said Saturday.

Because Lubnau was the Speaker of the House (a position with far more power than all others in the House) Republican party leadership questioned by Lubnau is bringing this up now as opposed to years passed.

“I think everybody in the room is asking, ‘Why now?’” Eathorne said.

Pat Crank, Lubnau’s lawyer and the former Wyoming Attorney General, argued that if something is unconstitutional, it's not always ruled unconstitutional right off the bat, like being read your Miranda Rights when you're arrested.

“As we have more and more of these types of selections that's why it's coming up now and it didn't come up later. It has reached a boiling point,” Crank said.

In recent years, the state party and the state central committee have become less and less moderate.

The state superintendent of public instruction is the chief education officer in the state and sits on a number of other important state boards.

“The superintendent of public instruction sets education policy and funding,” Crank said. “It’s a real critical office.”

The candidate who is ultimately chosen by Gov. Mark Gordon will serve out the remainder of Balow’s term, which ends in January 2023.

If the person selected chooses to run for this office in the upcoming race which takes place this year, they will also have some of the luxuries of the incumbency that help candidates garner votes, like name recognition for example.

Three out of 11 candidates were selected in a landslide vote Saturday. The committee chose Thomas Kelly, with 67 votes, Marti Halverson with 56 votes and Brian Schroeder with 52.

The fourth-place candidate, Megan Degenfelder, the former chief policy officer for the Wyoming Department of Education, received only 19 votes.

