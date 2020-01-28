Former UW standout Larry Nance Jr. speaks out on former teammate Kobe Bryant

Many of Kobe Bryant’s peers are sharing their memories of the NBA icon in the wake of tragedy. Among them is Larry Nance Jr.

For Nance, many of those memories are personal.

Nance, the former Wyoming standout, is in his second full season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. His first three seasons in the NBA were spent with the Los Angeles Lakers as a teammate to Bryant, who was killed Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. The Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people on board, all of whom perished.

Bryant, who was 41 years old, played all 20 of his professional seasons with the Lakers and finished No. 3 on the league’s all-time scoring list before he retired in 2016 (current Lakers star LeBron James recently passed Bryant for that top-3 spot). Meanwhile, Nance was taken by the Lakers with the 27th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after a four-year career at Wyoming in which he twice earned first-team all-Mountain West honors, was named MW Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and led the Cowboys to their most recent NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015.

Nance said he learned just as much about being a pro off the court as his preparation on it from Bryant.