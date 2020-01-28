Former UW standout Larry Nance Jr. speaks out on former teammate Kobe Bryant

Many of Kobe Bryant’s peers are sharing their memories of the NBA icon in the wake of tragedy. Among them is Larry Nance Jr.
For Nance, many of those memories are personal.
Nance, the former Wyoming standout, is in his second full season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. His first three seasons in the NBA were spent with the Los Angeles Lakers as a teammate to Bryant, who was killed Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. The Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people on board, all of whom perished.
Bryant, who was 41 years old, played all 20 of his professional seasons with the Lakers and finished No. 3 on the league’s all-time scoring list before he retired in 2016 (current Lakers star LeBron James recently passed Bryant for that top-3 spot). Meanwhile, Nance was taken by the Lakers with the 27th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after a four-year career at Wyoming in which he twice earned first-team all-Mountain West honors, was named MW Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and led the Cowboys to their most recent NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015.
Nance said he learned just as much about being a pro off the court as his preparation on it from Bryant.
“Even without realizing he was teaching it to you,” Nance recently told reporters, according to Cleveland.com. “Just professionalism. How to last and maintain in this league. How to take care of your body. Just watching him, you could see his passion for the game. Forget the game. His passion for just wanting to learn.”
Bryant won all five of his NBA titles before Nance entered the league, but it was when Nance was on the sport’s biggest stage that Bryant gave him a moment he won’t soon forget. In his first season with Cleveland after being traded from the Lakers in February 2018, Nance and the James-led Cavs dropped Game 1 of the NBA Finals in overtime to the Golden State Warriors.
Upon returning to the locker room that night, Nance had an unexpected text message waiting for him. It was from Bryant, who reminded Nance it was just one game and to stay the course.
“I didn’t expect anything,” Nance said, according to the website. “I mean, come on. He didn’t have to do that. Whatever made him think of me is just what I’m so thankful for, those moments. I’d just played the biggest game of my life, my career, and lost it. And see that text was like, ‘It’s all good. I’m going to be fine.’”
But much of the sports world, including Nance, is anything but with the shock of Bryant’s sudden death still fresh.
Before the Cavaliers’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday at Little Caesars Arena, the Pistons paid tribute to Bryant with a moment of silence. The Cavs then started the game with a 24-second shot-clock violation before the Pistons held the ball for an 8-second backcourt violation, a nod to both of Bryant’s jersey numbers that have been retired by the Lakers.
A visibly shaken Nance watched from the Cavs’ bench and briefly returned to the locker room during the first quarter to regain his composure before returning for the rest of the Cavs’ 115-100 win. The 6-foot-7, 245-pound Nance is averaging 8.7 points and 7.1 rebounds in 24.3 minutes this season.
“He was just such a huge part of my story as a basketball player and as a person,” said Nance, who added it was Bryant who taught him how to effectively run a pick and roll, according to Cleveland.com. “Just coming to this league and having him as a veteran and a role model and an influence, I can’t even begin to do it justice.”
