Former Wyoming Cowboys make some noise in NFL's opening week

Josh Allen threw for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns and added another score on the ground. Andrew Wingard came up with game-sealing interception. Carl Granderson recorded a sack and forced a fumble. And Logan Wilson, Brian Hill, Marcus Epps and Jacob Hollister all made contributions.

But this wasn't the 2016 Wyoming Cowboys taking the field at War Memorial Stadium. No, it was the opening weekend of the 2020 NFL season. And those seven players, along with former Cowboys Tashaun Gipson and Eddie Yarbrough, all found their way into the final stat sheets Sunday. And when Mike Purcell takes the field as the starting nose tackle for the Denver Broncos on Monday night, that will make it a record 10 former Cowboys who played in the NFL openers.

Allen had the most impressive day. The third-year starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills completed 22 of 46 passes for 312 yards (all personal NFL best) and two touchdowns in a 27-17 victory over the New York Jets. Allen also rushed for a team-best 57 yards and a score.

Wingard, a backup strong safety for Jacksonville, had the biggest play, picking off Indianapolis' Philip Rivers late to preserve the Jaguars' 27-20 victory. He also added two tackles.