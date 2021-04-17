 Skip to main content
Former Wyoming guard Marcus Williams commits to Texas A&M
top story
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Former Wyoming guard Marcus Williams commits to Texas A&M

  • Updated
UW-MVSU basketball

Former Wyoming point guard Marcus Williams looks to drive past Mississippi Valley State's Ronald Williams during their game last season at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Williams on Saturday announced his commitment to Texas A&M after entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier in the week.

 Tyler Davis, University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE -- Marcus Williams' jump to the high-major level is taking him back home.

The former Wyoming point guard verbally committed to Texas A&M on Saturday, officially eliminating the possibility of him returning to UW next season. Williams, who hails from Dickinson, Texas, publicly announced his commitment to the Lone Star State's SEC program on social media.

The decision about his next stop comes just days after Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal following a breakout freshman season for the Cowboys. Williams finished eighth among Division I freshmen in scoring with a team-high 14.8 points per game and also finished second on the team in assists en route to being named the Mountain West's rookie of the year by league media and coaches.

Williams is the second UW player to transfer since the season ended and third to leave the program since last season. Fellow guard Kwane Marble II has transferred to Loyola Marymount while forward Drew LaMont entered the transfer portal after just five games.

The departures come at a time when first-time transfers are in line to go from one DI school to another without penalty. The NCAA Division I Council on Thursday adopted new legislation that allows student-athletes in all sports to transfer within the ranks once during their collegiate career and be immediately eligible. The one-time transfer rule needs to be ratified by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors before it becomes official.

UW has added a transfer of its own for next season in former Utah guard Brendan Wenzel. Williams' departure leaves the Cowboys with two available scholarships for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Tags

