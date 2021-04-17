Former Wyoming guard Marcus Williams commits to Texas A&M

LARAMIE -- Marcus Williams' jump to the high-major level is taking him back home.

The former Wyoming point guard verbally committed to Texas A&M on Saturday, officially eliminating the possibility of him returning to UW next season. Williams, who hails from Dickinson, Texas, publicly announced his commitment to the Lone Star State's SEC program on social media.

The decision about his next stop comes just days after Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal following a breakout freshman season for the Cowboys. Williams finished eighth among Division I freshmen in scoring with a team-high 14.8 points per game and also finished second on the team in assists en route to being named the Mountain West's rookie of the year by league media and coaches.

Williams is the second UW player to transfer since the season ended and third to leave the program since last season. Fellow guard Kwane Marble II has transferred to Loyola Marymount while forward Drew LaMont entered the transfer portal after just five games.