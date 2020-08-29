Fortitude, fighting spirit have allowed Judy Shepard to push through opposition and grief

“I had no reason to be home. I could spend all the time I needed on the road, which is exactly what I did,” she said. “I met people who could help me move forward. As a family, we decided we owed it to Matt to help his peers and friends progress in the gay community, legally and in acceptance, equality and equity, in the country and the world.”

She met helpful people along the way, people she said she respects, including the late Sen. Ted Kennedy and the late Sen. John Lewis.

“I had the great privilege of working with Sen. Ted Kennedy on the hate crime legislation — he was wonderful,” she said. “John Lewis is a person I look up to from the civil rights era. As I was growing up, he was making his mark.”

Being “a product of the ‘60s,” as she termed her life, she looked up to people like the Kennedys and Lewis. However, she also carried stigmas from previous decades, barriers she had to hurdle after forming the foundation.

“As a woman of a certain generation, little girls are taught to be seen and not heard. You have to overcome that, so I learned how to do that,” she said. “I learned how to trust my instinct and that my opinion mattered — well, it mattered to me, and I’d share it whether somebody liked it or not. I wouldn’t have done that before.”