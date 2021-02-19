Forty-four test positive for COVID-19 at Wyoming State Penitentiary

Forty-four people tested positive for COVID-19 at the Wyoming State Penitentiary this week, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said Friday.

Two cases, both inmates, were reported at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington from this latest round of surveillance testing. At the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk, two staff members tested positive.

At the penitentiary in Rawlins, 38 of the positive results came from inmates and the rest from employees. In the last few weeks, the penitentiary has reported a significantly higher number of cases than any other correctional facility in the state.

Last week, surveillance testing reported 22 cases there and none across the rest of Wyoming’s prisons. The week before, 21 positive results were found at the State Penitentiary while just two other facilities reported a single case each. In the last round of testing in January, 26 inmates and six staff members tested positive at the Rawlins facility, compared to four total positives reported at all others.

The department has reported one inmate death from the coronavirus to date, a man who had been incarcerated at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton.

