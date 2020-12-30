Forty-two test positive for COVID-19 in Wyoming correctional facilities

Forty-two inmates and staff members in Wyoming correctional facilities tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to numbers released by the Department of Corrections on Tuesday.

Surveillance testing in state facilities found 24 new cases at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, 16 cases at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington and two at Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Torrington, 13 of 16 positive results were staff members and the other three were inmates. At the Wyoming State Penitentiary, three staff and 21 inmates tested positive.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections has been administering routine surveillance testing of its staff and those incarcerated in its facilities since July. Earlier this month, DOC Director Dan Shannon told the Joint Appropriations Committee that almost 25% of Wyoming’s incarcerated population had tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began.

Wyoming remains one of five states with zero inmate deaths related to the coronavirus, according to statistics from The Marshall Project. It’s a geographic outlier in that group, as the other four — Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island — are all in New England. Nationwide, The Marshall Project reports 1,738 prisoners have died of the disease as of Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.