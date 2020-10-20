Four additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Wyoming

Four more Wyoming residents have died from COVID-19, the state Department of Health announced Tuesday.

The deaths include a Park County man, a Fremont County woman and two older women: one in Johnson County and the other in Albany.

The man had not been hospitalized, and the health department did not know if he had health conditions putting him at increased risk of COVID-19 complications.

All three women had been hospitalized. The Fremont County woman was hospitalized out of state and was known to have health conditions. The Johnson County woman was cared for in Wyoming, but it is unclear if she had health conditions making her risk to the virus more severe. The Albany County woman was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions.

Eleven COVID-19 related deaths have been announced so far this month by the Wyoming Department of Health.