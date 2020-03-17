Four more cases of coronavirus identified in Wyoming; total up to 15

Health officials have identified four more cases of coronavirus in Wyoming, the 13th confirmed cases in 24 hours. The new patients bring the state's total to 15.
Two of the new cases are linked to two previous cases in Sheridan County.
The new cases involve:
- A Park County woman;
- A Laramie County woman;
- A Sheridan County man;
- A Sheridan County woman.
The two Sheridan County cases are close contacts to the previous two Sheridan County cases of conronavirus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Those cases represent the state's first and third patients.
Health officials had no additional details about the Laramie and Park county patients. It's unclear the conditions of the patients. Last week, health officials said the first Sheridan County woman was doing well and was isolated at her home.
By Monday evening, the state had run more than 100 tests.
Late Monday night, the Wyoming Department of Health reported that seven new cases had been identified in Fremont County. All were tied to an earlier case involving a man living at a Lander assisted-living center. A health official in Fremont County said all were either residents or staff members at Showboat Retirement Center.
Three other cases have been identified. The most recent was a Laramie County man, who was reported on Tuesday afternoon. Last week, two Sheridan County residents also tested positive for coronavirus. One, a woman, was recovering at home. The second was a man who was tested in Colorado.
COVID-19, which is the disease this new coronavirus causes, can result in respiratory issues. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Anyone who is concerned that they may have COVID-19 is asked not to immediately head to the emergency room unless they’re having significant breathing problems. Instead, they’re asked to call their health care provider and get guidance on how to move forward.
There is no vaccine for COVID-19. There are symptomatic treatments — treatment for breathing problems and cough suppressants. But most people, those who don’t require hospitalization, will self-isolate at home for a couple of weeks. More than 80 percent of patients will have mild symptoms from the disease.
Officials have urged all residents to practice social distancing, which means minimizing close contact with others and cut down on the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19.