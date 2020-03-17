Four more cases of coronavirus identified in Wyoming; total up to 15

Three other cases have been identified. The most recent was a Laramie County man, who was reported on Tuesday afternoon. Last week, two Sheridan County residents also tested positive for coronavirus. One, a woman, was recovering at home. The second was a man who was tested in Colorado.

COVID-19, which is the disease this new coronavirus causes, can result in respiratory issues. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Anyone who is concerned that they may have COVID-19 is asked not to immediately head to the emergency room unless they’re having significant breathing problems. Instead, they’re asked to call their health care provider and get guidance on how to move forward.

There is no vaccine for COVID-19. There are symptomatic treatments — treatment for breathing problems and cough suppressants. But most people, those who don’t require hospitalization, will self-isolate at home for a couple of weeks. More than 80 percent of patients will have mild symptoms from the disease.

Officials have urged all residents to practice social distancing, which means minimizing close contact with others and cut down on the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19.

