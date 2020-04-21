Four Northern Arapaho coronavirus patients died Monday, chairman says

Four members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe with COVID-19, including three in the same family, died on Monday, Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter confirmed Tuesday morning.
Two of the four people who died were elders, Spoonhunter said.
The news triples the number of known deaths in Wyoming of coronavirus patients. An older Johnson County man with preexisting conditions and an older Laramie County man with no preexisting conditions have also died after being infected with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Spoonhunter addressed the deaths via livestream later Tuesday morning. He said that all four of the tribal members who died had tested positive for COVID-19.
"These tribal members were our family members who were dearly loved," he said. "But because of the restriction put in place, we cannot mourn together as a family or tribe and give our people the traditional Arapaho protocols to help our people heal."
When asked Tuesday morning whether there had been additional coronavirus deaths in the state, Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti neither confirmed nor denied.
"When we had the first two deaths last week, there were steps that were necessary for us before we could offer confirmation and announcement," she wrote in an email. "That would have to occur before any new deaths were confirmed and announced by us."
Fremont County currently has 51 confirmed cases and seven probable cases of the coronavirus. At least 24 of those cases are on the Wind River Reservation.
Both tribes have implemented stay-at-home orders — the only governments in Wyoming to do so outside of Teton County. Leaders said the measure was necessary because many tribal members are more susceptible to the coronavirus because of living in crowded homes or preexisting health problems.
Wyoming has the fewest reported coronavirus deaths in the country. South Dakota has had seven, according to its state health department.
As of Tuesday morning, testing had confirmed 317 cases in Wyoming. Health officials were aware of another 111 probable cases — instances where someone exhibited COVID-19 symptoms and was in close contact with people who been positively identified.
More than 230 people had recovered, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, between confirmed and probable patients.
To limit the virus' spread, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have ordered the closure of schools and many businesses where people congregate. Those orders are set to expire at the end of the month. The governor says he will use data, not dates, to determine when the state should reopen.
Like the rest of the country, Wyoming's economy has been rocked by the business closures, resulting in a massive spike in unemployment claims.
