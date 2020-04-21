Four Northern Arapaho coronavirus patients died Monday, chairman says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe with COVID-19, including three in the same family, died on Monday, Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter confirmed Tuesday morning.

Two of the four people who died were elders, Spoonhunter said.

The news triples the number of known deaths in Wyoming of coronavirus patients. An older Johnson County man with preexisting conditions and an older Laramie County man with no preexisting conditions have also died after being infected with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Spoonhunter addressed the deaths via livestream later Tuesday morning. He said that all four of the tribal members who died had tested positive for COVID-19.

"These tribal members were our family members who were dearly loved," he said. "But because of the restriction put in place, we cannot mourn together as a family or tribe and give our people the traditional Arapaho protocols to help our people heal."

When asked Tuesday morning whether there had been additional coronavirus deaths in the state, Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti neither confirmed nor denied.