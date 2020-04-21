Four Northern Arapaho coronavirus patients died Monday, three from same family

In his address, Spoonhunter asked for reservation youth to follow the stay-at-home order and practice social distancing measures to protect their families and other tribal citizens.

“Do not continue to be out in public places possibly exposing yourself and our loved ones to this deadly disease,” he said. “Many of you continue to disregard the safety of our elders by not adhering to these measures and continue to put our elders, your parents and grandparents at risk. ... We realize how difficult it is to be at home and away from our friends, but we sternly ask you to respect our community by, for them, taking these precautionary measures.”

While all tribal citizens are being affected by prevention efforts — whether that’s cabin fever, restlessness or mental health concerns — continuing to follow the order and practice prevention efforts like hand-washing, social distancing and wearing a mask will limit case numbers and deaths, Spoonhunter said, as well as allowing the tribe to safely conduct ceremonies this summer.