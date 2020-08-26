Four wolves killed after recent cattle deaths in western Wyoming

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PINEDALE — As gray wolves keep pushing through the edges of Wyoming’s trophy game management area, the federal agency Wildlife Services responds to requests from Wyoming Game and Fish to manage their predations.

“Game and Fish manages the trophy game area and handles livestock predations,” said Wildlife Service-Wyoming Manager Mike Foster. “We work for Game and Fish.”

A helicopter was seen reportedly carrying one large wolf slung underneath as it flew to the Dell Creek elk winter feedground last week.

Foster confirmed that WS made two separate trips by helicopter and killed three wolves one weekday and another one on Sunday from the Dell Creek Pack.

“On this most recent incident we authorized USDA Wildlife Services personnel up to five wolves to be taken in the trophy game zone in response to depredations … on private and public lands in several instances over the course of the past year (or more),” Large Carnivore Section Supervisor Dan Thompson said in an email Friday. “We have no further control actions planned at the time.”

Thompson said at least seven beef calves have been killed or injured by wolves from last year’s grazing season and so far this year.