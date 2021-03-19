Four Wyoming wrestlers still alive for All-America status at NCAA Championships

Four University of Wyoming wrestlers, including Sheridan native Hayden Hastings, remained in contention to earn All-America honors Friday at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis.
The Cowboys' Stephen Buchanan and Jacob Wright both lost their quarterfinal matches Friday and dropped to the consolation bracket, although both could guarantee a top-eight finish and All-America status with a victory Friday night. Buchanan lost a tough 7-6 decision to No. 1 Myles Amine of Michigan in the 197-pound quarterfinals while Wright was pinned by No. 2 Hayden Hidlay of North Carolina State at 157.
Hastings, competing at 174, rebounded from his loss in the Round of 16 Thursday night to earn an 8-1 decision over Northern Colorado's Jackson Hemauer on Friday.
Brian Andrews at 285 remained alive with a 3-1 decision in overtime over Josh Heindselman of Oklahoma.
Chase Zollmann at 141 lost both of his matches for UW, while Cole Moody at 165 and Tate Samuelson at 184 both finished 1-2.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
