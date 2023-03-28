Yellowstone National Park will begin four major road improvement projects this summer, affecting roads located in the south, central and northeast regions of the park, according to a Monday announcement from the National Park Service.

The construction follows catastrophic flooding in the park nearly 10 months ago. Only one of the planned construction projects is related to the flood, however, the announcement said. The rest come from its long queue of deferred maintenance projects.

Yellowstone manages about $4.1 billion in buildings, bridges, roads, campgrounds and other infrastructure. It’s sitting on about a $1 billion in deferred projects related to repairing and preserving that infrastructure. That’s on top of the roughly $54 million it spends a year on routine maintenance.

Lewis River Bridge

A bridge over Lewis River, located about 10 miles north of Yellowstone’s South Gate near Lewis Lake, will soon be replaced.

The bridge will be under construction until fall 2024, the park estimates. That’s likely to cause delays up to 20 minutes.

All pullouts in the area — parts of the road where drivers can pullover, that is — as well as the connecting trail to Lewis River Falls will be closed during this time.

The new bridge, to be built downstream, will provide additional parking and viewing areas for tourists, the announcement said.

The project is expected to cost about $31 million, and is funded through a grant from the National Park Services’ Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund.

The park’s South Entrance Road is only open from May through the end of October.

Grand Loop Road

A 22-mile section of Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful geyser and West Thumb Geyser Basin is set to be repaved from summer 2023 to fall of 2023. As part of the project, the park will also be replacing some of the road’s guardrails and drainage infrastructure.

While the project is underway, Yellowstone expects up to 30-minute delays on this segment of Grand Loop Road.

The repairs are funded by $43 million from the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund.

Grand Loop Road, like South Entrance Road, is only open May through October.

Yellowstone River Bridge

Yellowstone National Park will replace the 60-year-old, roughly 600-foot Yellowstone River Bridge on Northeast Entrance Road near Tower Junction beginning this summer.

The new bridge will more than twice as long, and include additional parking space and pullout spots.

The project is expected to last from 2023 to 2026, but the park only anticipates “occasional and short traffic delays” during that time. It was made possible by a $118 million grant from the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund grant.

Area trails may temporarily close during the project, the announcement said.

Northeast Entrance Road is open to through traffic year-round.

Northeast Entrance Road

As part of ongoing work to address infrastructure damage from 2022 flood, repairs to Yellowstone’s Northeast Entrance Road will take place east of Lamar Canyon and the Northeast Entrance from summer to fall of 2023.

That’s expected to cause up to 30-minute traffic delays.

The project, made possible by $25 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads Fund, will involve construction near Lamar Canyon, Trout Lake Trailhead and the Pebble Creek Campground and the Warm Creek Picnic Area.

Like the repairs to Grand Loop Road, the park’s also planning to replace old guardrails and drainage structures, the announcement said.

Photos: A look back six months after the historic Yellowstone floods Mike Kinsey house Flooding aerial Clark Fork of the Yellowstone flooding Severe flooding devastates Red Lodge Severe flooding devastates Red Lodge Flooding aerial Flooding aerial scenes on Thursday Glacier Lake Road Park City resident left with no answers 4 months after losing home in historic flood Fromberg still grappling with the effects of historic June flood Flooded Fromberg residents search for answers after historic flood Flooding damages homes in Fromberg, devastates residents as the Clarks Fork River sees historic flooding Flooding damages homes in Fromberg, devastates residents as the Clarks Fork River sees historic flooding Park City resident devastated as flooding destroys long-time resident's home Park City resident devastated as flooding destroys long-time resident's home Historic flooding devastates Red Lodge Historic flooding devastates Red Lodge Historic flooding devastates Red Lodge Historic flooding devastates Red Lodge