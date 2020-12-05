Fourth-quarter rally lifts Cowgirls to season-opening win over Denver

The Wyoming women's basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter for a 79-67 season-opening victory over Denver University on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

The Cowgirls trailed 59-54 early in the fourth before senior transfer Dagny Davidsdottir knocked down back-to-back baskets and junior guard Tommi Olson gave UW the lead for good at 60-59 with 6 minutes, 41 seconds remaining.

The Pioneers (1-2) stayed close and trailed just 69-67 with less than 4 minutes to play before the Cowgirls' game-ending run. Davidsdottir had three free throws during the run, while Alba Sanchez Ramos added a 3-pointer and Quinn Weidemann and McKinley Bradshaw added field goals.

"I wanted to see us play with a high-intensity level, grittiness and roughness and it took us a little bit," UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said. "We've got a lot of kids out there trying to figure out how to guard and what to do, but I thought we made a couple adjustments and I thought we responded, especially down the stretch when it mattered."

Sophomore Bradshaw (Lyman) led a balanced UW attack with 18 points. Davidsdottir had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, Sanchez Ramos pitched in 12 points and Weidemann added 11. Olson had a solid all-around game with 8 points, 9 rebounds and four assists.

The Cowgirls return to action Tuesday when they host No. 18 Gonzaga.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.