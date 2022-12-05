Fraud rare in state program designed to help people pay heating bills

The Department of Family Services has only received five complaints of fraud related to the Low Income Energy Assistance Program over a five-year period beginning in 2017, a records request by the Star-Tribune found.

The federal grant, which dates back to the 1980s, gives states money to keep their residents warm during the winter. Only households under a certain income level are eligible. (In Wyoming, a household of one can make no more than $30,686, and a household of four can make no more than $59,012, for instance.)

The money can be used to reimburse a number of heating-related costs — whether it’s to help families pay their heating bills or to fix broken heaters.

The Department of Family Services oversees the program for Wyoming.

Of the five applicants reported to the agency for possible fraud over the last roughly five years, just two had actually broken the program’s rules, records show.

One tenant had applied under a false address. Their application was denied once the Department of Family Services figured that out, so they didn’t end up receiving any assistance, according to the records.

In the second case, a landlord had under-reported their income on their application. The landlord ultimately corrected the problem after outreach from the agency, and their application was approved.

The other three households reported for fraud hadn’t done anything wrong, the Department of Family Services concluded.

Records show one family was reported to the department by a neighbor for receiving assistance even though there were “nice vehicles and a motorcycle in the driveway,” the records said.

“It was a household size of 7 living on one salary and small child support payments; they were income eligible for a small LIEAP benefit,” the agency found.

In contrast to the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, the Department of Family Services has received over a hundred fraud complaints related to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. ERAP is a temporary federal program originally created to help people struggling to pay rental costs during the coronavirus pandemic. It launched in Wyoming in April 2021.

As with the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, most ERAP-related complaints didn’t turn up any real issues. As of mid-September, the agency considered 28 tenants and landlords in active violation of the ERAP program’s rules, another Star-Tribune records request found.

Because it helps with virtually any rent-related costs — not just heating — ERAP tends to give out much more money per household than the Low Income Energy Assistance Program.

As of Nov. 17, the Department of Family Services had given out $69 million in ERAP money over its more than 18-month lifespan. By comparison, Wyoming usually receives around $10 million a year from the block grant it uses to fund Low Income Energy Assistance Program.