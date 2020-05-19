Freedom rally: Citizens gather in Sheridan to protest coronavirus restrictions

Miller believes businesses need to stay afloat to support economic health. However, with travel and quarantine restrictions lifted, Sheridan is vulnerable to the possibility of new cases.

Miller said he asked the crisis management team to work on improving messaging about the confluence of public health and personal freedoms. Business compliance or protest is a Constitutional question, he said.

The Sheridan Police Department acted appropriately by enforcing mandates and warning Smith Alley about possible repercussions per state statute, he said. The business can choose whether to accept those consequences or resist.

Miller said he has pushed the incident management team to be proactive in requesting municipal variances, rather than awaiting direction from Gov. Mark Gordon.

“Instead of waiting for the next order to come to us, how about we work on different functions and different messaging and different waivers and send those back up the chain and see if the governor will agree for our community,” Miller said. “Based off our statistics, can we do these things in our community whereas other communities have more active cases going on and so they’re more restricted.”