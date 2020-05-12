Fremont County Attorney says he won't enforce some public health orders

Violation of these, and other provisions mandated to combat the virus, were punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The orders have since been relaxed slightly to proceed into a "phase one" of reopening the state's economy, which will take effect on May 15. However, violation of the reopening requirements is still punishable by law under Wyoming's public health statutes.

Restaurants, bars, gymnasiums, and close-contact businesses are allowed to reopen under strict guidelines and rigorous monitoring of staff and customers.

Social distancing will be required at large gatherings throughout all phases of reopening and into the foreseeable future, which state and county government have termed "the New Normal."

LeBrun wrote, however, that his office will "adhere" to the rights listed in both Constitutions, and "to the inherent right of every person to gather, own possessions, seek a livelihood, and make conscious, well-informed decisions about his or her life and well-being without harming others."

He addressed the seriousness of coronavirus and emphasized each individual's personal responsibility to care for one's fellow man.