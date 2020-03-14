Fremont County coronavirus patient is resident of assisted-living facility; officials unsure how he was exposed

“We’re reminding everyone of how genuinely critical it is to do their part,” Harrist said. “Take common-sense steps to avoid sharing your germs with others, especially with those who are more vulnerable to serious illness.”

Limiting visitors

Harris is recommending, based on federal nursing home guidelines, that there should be no visitors or non-essential health care personnel at Wyoming assisted living centers, except in end-of-life and certain compassionate care situations.

The epidemiologist emphasized the importance of protecting older Wyomingites and the long-term facilities in which they may live. Dr. Mark Dowell, the county health officer in Natrona County, previously said that the average age of Americans who'd died of the disease caused by coronavirus, COVID-19, is 80 years old.

“This is probably our top concern and priority," Harrist said Saturday. "There are things we don’t yet fully understand about this disease, but it is clear that older people are among those at the very highest risk of severe illness."

Kim Deti, a Health Department spokeswoman, said she could not comment on the condition of the patient.