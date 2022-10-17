 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont County coroner, retired Casper police detective dies

  • Updated
Larry DeGraw

Larry DeGraw

 Fremont County Coroner's Office

Fremont County Coroner Larry DeGraw died Monday.

He was found unconscious when Fremont County sheriff's deputies responded to his home at about 7:30 a.m. for a cardiac arrest report, the sheriff's office said. Resuscitation efforts failed.

DeGraw's death appears to be of natural causes, said Sheriff Ryan Lee, who is overseeing the investigation.

DeGraw was appointed coroner in August. He lived in Fremont County for more than 25 years.

Prior to that, he worked as a detective at the Casper Police Department, retiring in 1995, according to a biography of him on the Fremont County website. He was also an investigator for the Natrona County Coroner's Office from 1991 to 2003.

