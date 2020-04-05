Fremont County greenhouse, garden experts promote growing world war-era 'victory gardens'

Since it’s so early in the spring, it’s too early to tell how many people that have expressed interest in the campaign are planting new gardens or expanding existing ones, but Marshall and Sprout said they expect the movement to continue to expand statewide. About 100 people have been signing on to participate in the online classes so far, Marshall said.

The idea for modeling a campaign after the world war-era victory gardens came after the COVID-19 outbreak forced the Popo Agie Conservation District to cancel its annual Garden Expo this year in addition to UW Extension canceling this year’s master gardener classes, he explained.

So after discussing what to do next, the organizers pivoted to encouraging victory gardens while getting other local gardening and agriculture groups to offer to help.

“We still wanted to interact with the community and provide something to look forward to, something positive,” Marshall said. “And we just kind of hashed out the idea of doing this. … It worked in the past with the world wars … where people had to be more self-sufficient and people had to grow a big garden. And so we just thought we can really push that message here in Fremont County.”