Fremont County health officer catapulted into key role amid coronavirus outbreak

“Then it kind of took off from there,” Gee said — an accelerated trajectory of education, preparation, communication, adaptation and reaction that has all become a bit of a blur.

By the end of March, he said, his routine had transformed. “It’s pretty much, I get up and from 7 o’clock to probably 7 o’clock there’s conversation either in my car or at my house or here at the Incident Command Center” with doctors, business leaders, healthcare professionals, government officials or other groups, trying to network and problem solve.

Gee has helped manage medical-equipment supply chain logistics for the county (he said this week he feels the current supply is adequate, but providers are “really trying to conserve. It’s always on everybody’s mind.”) He’s funneled information to schools and church groups and weighed in on decisions around emergency declarations and closures.

He’s turned into the public face of the county’s effort, taking questions at press conferences, appearing in public service announcements and acting as a spokesperson for proper precautions. He helps fields the questions in a website devoted entirely to COVID-related queries from the community. He’s been a vocal advocate for social distancing, self-quarantining and most recently, wearing masks while out in public.