Fremont County leaders offer guidance on reopening businesses

Still, some Fremont County mayors in an open letter last week said they’re growing concerned about the economic impact the restrictions the state has placed on businesses have had on their communities. The decision to open or close — and whether a resident should venture out — should be left up to the individual, they argue.

“We need the economy to rebound as soon as possible for jobs to become available again and for those who are willing to return to work and receive a paycheck before it is too late to save so many at-risk businesses,” the mayors of Riverton, Shoshone, Dubois and Pavillion said in the letter.

During a Friday morning meeting for Riverton businesses, city Mayor Richard Gard said it was time “to change this back to personal responsibility, instead of trying to make everybody responsible for one individual,” adding business owners could take their own steps and determine whether to serve customers who appear to be sick.

“I think back to people’s responsibility on their own health,” he said, adding that he hoped organizers would hold off on canceling local events.