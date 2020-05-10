Fremont County leaders offer guidance on reopening businesses

RIVERTON — Fremont County officials will soon have final guidelines for businesses affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as they are allowed to resume operations.
As many business owners and operators clamor for less restriction, county leaders — mayors, county commissioners and health officials — met Thursday to begin drafting a plan for businesses to follow as they slowly open again. The first phase, county commissioner and county Incident Management Team spokesman Mike Jones said, should hopefully take effect Friday, when they anticipate the state to issue new orders allowing further easing of restrictions.
“Phase one is going to be an ease-up,” he said, adding that how quickly the county moves to the next phases is “all based on whether data continues a decline.”
Gov. Mark Gordon suggested on Thursday that the state would soon further ease restrictions on businesses like tattoo parlors, salons and restaurants, even suggesting that indoor dining would be allowed with required precautions. The state has already allowed some counties in the state to loosen restrictions by allowing dining at restaurants or approving in-person religious services, for example.
Fremont County has not allowed businesses in the county to request a variance.
The county’s planning comes as it grapples with the highest number of confirmed cases in the state, with 169 of Wyoming’s 495 lab confirmed cases coming from Fremont County. Another 11 residents are listed as having probable cases.
Last week, Dr. Brian Gee, the county’s public health officer, said the county was still likely experiencing “community spread” of the virus and encouraged residents to continue to adhere to social distancing, mask-wearing and personal hygiene recommendations.
Less than 27 percent of those with confirmed or probable cases in Fremont County have recovered, according to the state Department of Health. That’s the lowest rate of recovery in the state by a wide margin.
Jones said the low number of recoveries was likely due to a lag in reporting and difficulty following up with many patients in the county to gauge their progress. A spokeswoman for the state’s health department also said that timing could be a factor since so many confirmed cases have emerged recently, meaning those patients haven’t had time for the illness to run its course.
The county has been a hot spot for the virus since it began emerging in Wyoming. Tribal and county health officials have previously attributed the high numbers to aggressive testing, especially by tribal health care providers.
Still, some Fremont County mayors in an open letter last week said they’re growing concerned about the economic impact the restrictions the state has placed on businesses have had on their communities. The decision to open or close — and whether a resident should venture out — should be left up to the individual, they argue.
“We need the economy to rebound as soon as possible for jobs to become available again and for those who are willing to return to work and receive a paycheck before it is too late to save so many at-risk businesses,” the mayors of Riverton, Shoshone, Dubois and Pavillion said in the letter.
During a Friday morning meeting for Riverton businesses, city Mayor Richard Gard said it was time “to change this back to personal responsibility, instead of trying to make everybody responsible for one individual,” adding business owners could take their own steps and determine whether to serve customers who appear to be sick.
“I think back to people’s responsibility on their own health,” he said, adding that he hoped organizers would hold off on canceling local events.
“If we get to a point where we need to, we can, but it is too early,” Gard said.
At the meeting, Gard laid out the guidelines restaurants, bars and other food service establishments would have to follow in order to open up. Some of those requirements would include limiting tables to groups of six; ensuring tables are separated by 10 feet; having staff wear face masks and requiring restaurants to close periodically throughout the day to clean and disinfect the building.
“I hope that you guys understand this is very serious business,” he said of the regulations. “We do not want anyone getting ill … If we can comply with these guidelines, the faster we can move to Phase 2.”
How fast the county moves to the next phases, eventually getting to the third phase – “the new normal” – depends on whether health officials see encouraging numbers like plateauing or a decrease of new cases, Jones explained.
The draft plan is scheduled to be voted on early this week, Jones said. He declined to share a full copy of the plan’s language, saying there were changes that still had to be made.
The three-phase plan also will include guidelines for other industries like events and entertainment, retail, tourism and lodging.
He added that leaders in the county have generally agreed with the draft plan so far, have consulted businesses and didn’t anticipate any issues when voting to approve.
While some have said the state has gone too far in restricting businesses, Jones said the county’s plan will be in line with state orders and recommendations. He said any variance requests to further ease restrictions, or tighten them, must first go through county health officials and be approved by the state.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.