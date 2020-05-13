Fremont County officials finalize phased plan to ease restrictions on business

Fremont County officials have finalized a phased plan for residents and businesses to follow as the state begins to ease more restrictions on businesses.
The first phase will begin on May 15 when state officials have said more restrictions on businesses like restaurants, tattoo parlors and salons would be eliminated, said Mike Jones, a county commissioner and spokesman for the Fremont County Incident Management Team. The plan was finalized and drafted by county officials, municipal leaders and business leaders.
The county’s plan comes as some leaders in the county — which has been a hot spot for COVID-19 in the state since it emerged here about two months ago — have clamored for officials to further ease restrictions on businesses, claiming the economic damage from them could soon be irreversible. Others though, like the Wind River Reservation tribes, have continued to enforce a stay-at-home order, saying strict measures are the most effective tools they have to combat the virus.
It also comes as the state granted some variances to further ease restrictions beyond state orders in other Wyoming counties. Fremont County has not accepted any requests from businesses, but has said it would begin to consider requests starting Friday. The state then would have to approve any requests.
As they drafted the plan, officials said they tried to balance the needs of businesses and best strategies to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“The current economic restrictions due to the pandemic in Fremont County is causing unprecedented disruption,” the planning document read. “Proceeding too quickly with loosening restrictions could result in a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases, possibly overwhelming the healthcare system, resulting in unnecessary illness and mortality but proceeding too slowly extends the economic and social disruption unnecessarily.”
The state listed 182 confirmed and 11 probable COVID-19 cases in Fremont County as of Tuesday afternoon — the most cases by county among Wyoming’s 513 confirmed and 159 probable cases — with 77 recoveries among the confirmed and probable cases in the county.
While the first phase will start on Friday, firm dates for moving to the next steps haven’t been determined and depend on case trends, according to the plan.
“This Fremont County Plan, following national and state recommendations, envisions a three-phase loosening of economic restrictions to allow businesses and organizations to return to normal operations over time,” the plan said. “Subsequent Phases will begin only after a similar period of community surveillance demonstrate that it is safe to proceed with the plan.”
To move to the next phase of the three-part plan, metrics would be monitored over about two weeks using a colored — green, yellow and red — chart, officials said. To move on, meaning looser restrictions, metrics like total hospitalizations related to the virus, ICU bed occupation and the percent of positive cases per tests, would need to decrease or remain steady. Any metric in a red column — meaning there was an increase — would result in returning to a previous phase or remaining in the current one.
The plan includes industry-specific guidelines and requirements for sectors like bars and taverns, restaurants, hospitality, and retail, among others.
The first phase also includes recommendations for individuals, which include continuing to observe social distancing and maintaining a distance of at least six feet between others when in public and the use of cloth face masks when in public.
Enforcement on businesses would be left up to the state or county attorney, and law enforcement should be called in as a last resort.
But Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun, the Riverton Ranger reported, has said he won’t enforce some of the orders and guidelines, saying it should be left up to individual responsibility — echoing statements some mayors in the county have made about how someone should determine whether to go out in public or open up a business.
“Re-opening Fremont County, in an orderly, phased progression will require observation and enforcement. Education should be the primary, preferred, means of enforcement,” the plan said. “County public health officials have inherent powers to issue warnings or citations to businesses that fail to comply with public health orders. We are counting heavily on support from the general public, the business community and the religious community to get this done safely.”
