Fremont County officials finalize phased plan to ease restrictions on business

Fremont County officials have finalized a phased plan for residents and businesses to follow as the state begins to ease more restrictions on businesses.

The first phase will begin on May 15 when state officials have said more restrictions on businesses like restaurants, tattoo parlors and salons would be eliminated, said Mike Jones, a county commissioner and spokesman for the Fremont County Incident Management Team. The plan was finalized and drafted by county officials, municipal leaders and business leaders.

The county’s plan comes as some leaders in the county — which has been a hot spot for COVID-19 in the state since it emerged here about two months ago — have clamored for officials to further ease restrictions on businesses, claiming the economic damage from them could soon be irreversible. Others though, like the Wind River Reservation tribes, have continued to enforce a stay-at-home order, saying strict measures are the most effective tools they have to combat the virus.

It also comes as the state granted some variances to further ease restrictions beyond state orders in other Wyoming counties. Fremont County has not accepted any requests from businesses, but has said it would begin to consider requests starting Friday. The state then would have to approve any requests.