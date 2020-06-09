Fremont County woman dies after coronavirus infection; 18th Wyoming death tied to COVID-19
Fremont County woman dies after coronavirus infection; 18th Wyoming death tied to COVID-19

  • Updated
Virus Outbreak

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Antibody blood tests for the coronavirus could play a key role in deciding whether millions of Americans can safely return to work and school. But public health officials warn that the current “Wild West” of unregulated tests is creating confusion that could ultimately slow the path to recovery.

 Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin, CDC via AP

A Fremont County woman who tested positive for the coronavirus has died, the Wyoming Department of Health said Tuesday. 

The woman was previously hospitalized and had known health conditions that put her at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The woman is the 18th Wyoming person to die after contracting COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, the health department said in an announcement.

She is the ninth person from Fremont County to die from a coronavirus-related illness. Fremont has been the county hardest hit by the pandemic, with 264 confirmed cases as of Tuesday afternoon. 

The county's previous eight deaths were all members of the Northern Arapaho tribe.

In the same announcement, the health department said a a fourth resident of a Washakie County nursing home had died. An outbreak at the Worland Healthcare Rehabilitation Center began last month. It's sickened more than 20 people.

The nursing home resident won't be counted as a Wyoming death because she was a Montana resident, the health department said.

In addition to 18 deaths, Wyoming has recorded 760 confirmed cases and 210 probable cases since the pandemic began. 

