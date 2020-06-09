Fremont County woman dies after coronavirus infection; 18th Wyoming death tied to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Fremont County woman who tested positive for the coronavirus has died, the Wyoming Department of Health said Tuesday.

The woman was previously hospitalized and had known health conditions that put her at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The woman is the 18th Wyoming person to die after contracting COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, the health department said in an announcement.

She is the ninth person from Fremont County to die from a coronavirus-related illness. Fremont has been the county hardest hit by the pandemic, with 264 confirmed cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

The county's previous eight deaths were all members of the Northern Arapaho tribe.