Friends, family remember students killed in multi-car wreck on I-80

The five young people who died Sunday night in a multi-car pileup near Rawlins have been identified as students and recent graduates of Sylvan Hills High School in central Arkansas.

Suzy Prime and Ava Grace Luplow were seniors at the school, said Pulaski County Special School District spokesperson Jessica Duff. Andrea Prime, who is Suzy’s sister, Salomon Correa and Maggie Franco were recent graduates of that high school.

The group of friends went on a 1,500-mile trip from Sherwood, Arkansas to Jackson, where they spent one week visiting Jackson Hole Bible College; they were all members of Faith Bible Fellowship Church.

They were returning home from their trip Sunday evening when a man suspected of driving into oncoming traffic while under the influence triggered a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins.

'Big, beautiful smile'

“Suzy was there for me when I graduated, and I will be there for hers. I won’t be able to see her, but I know she will be walking across that stage with her cap and gown and that big, beautiful smile of hers,” said Vanessa Arias, who graduated from Sylvan Hills last year.

Arias grew close to Suzy Prime when they both played for the same soccer team.

“I would always look for her, so I could get next to her and talk or just walk in silence with her,” she said.

She recalled a funny memory of Suzy Prime, who wanted to make a goal but would “always miss.”

“Then we got a penalty kick, and Coach Mike and the whole team said, 'Let’s let Suzy take it, so she can get her goal she’s always wanted.' And she still missed,” Arias said. “Then, not too long later she got her goal ... I ran to her to give her the biggest hug because I was so, so, so proud of her. The whole team was.”

She was a light to everyone’s life along with all the other “sweet souls we lost that night,” Arias said. The tragedy is hitting the whole city of Sherwood. Many attended Faith Bible Fellowship Church on Monday night to mourn the loss of the five young adults. One business chose to close.

Suzy and Ava both worked at Humble Crumb, a community bakery right up the street from their high school. Maggie also worked there in the past, and her family members currently work there. In the aftermath of the crash, the business closed its doors for two weeks while they “process, remember, praise, rebuild, and rest,” the owners said in a statement on Facebook.

“Ava and Suzy loved Jesus and they knew Jesus as their redeeming Savior. They wanted to serve him with their lives and they were trusting in HIM for their salvation. They are now with HIM in glory and while we suffer their loss, our hearts are also filled with hope,” they said in the statement.

'Simply not enough'

After the crash, Sarah Wimberly posted her daughter Luplow’s final TikTok, which was filmed during the week leading up to the tragedy. The video shows the group enjoying their Wyoming trip — jokingly eating snow, tubing and skiing down a slope, ice skating, eating and dancing to the tune of "I Lived" by Kenny Packer.

“Eighteen years with you was just simply not enough. I can’t eat, sleep or think clearly...You were my rock. You were your brother’s role model. We honestly don’t know what to do anymore. We’re lost without you Ava. I just lay in your bed and cry. I’m trying to get you back home where you belong but knowing I’ll never see your beautiful face again just really breaks me…” Wimberly said in the post.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Arthur Nelson, 57, of Limestone, Tennessee, was driving a Dodge Ram 3500 east on the wrong side of the interstate, which triggered the multi-car pileup that killed the group of friends, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

The pickup struck a commercial truck and a passenger car. As the Dodge collided with the car, the driver of a second commercial vehicle tried to avoid the approaching pickup by driving in the median.

In the process of avoiding the initial crash, that second truck entered the eastbound lanes, where it collided head-on with the five young adults inside the Ford F-150. Both of those vehicles then burst into flames.

Authorities arrested Nelson on suspicion of being under the influence while behind the wheel. That person is expected to face additional charges, the patrol said.

The funeral arrangements for the five young adults are pending. Those who would like to donate to the families can send it via CashApp at $FBF9800 or by mailing checks made out to Faith Bible Fellowship at 9800 Northbrook Dr., Sherwood, AR, 72120.

