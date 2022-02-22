Friends remember Jackson man killed in couloir fall

JACKSON — Radcliff “Rad” Spencer’s thing was breakfast dates. A morning person, he loved the opportunity to catch up. Plus, he loved bottomless coffee at the Virginian.

So, early the morning of Feb. 14, the day after news broke that the 27-year-old had died in a fall in Apocalypse Couloir in Grand Teton National Park, his lifelong friend Spain Short and a few other high school buddies decided to go to the Virginian.

It was pretty packed.

The Jackson Hole Lacrosse team had already taken up a number of tables, assembling in only a few hours to remember a coach who players thought of as a leader and friend. Later that night, and again with only a few hours’ notice, some 100 people gathered at The Bird to honor Spencer’s memory.

“Every single person there had a personal relationship with him. He just had the gift of making people feel good and laughing,” Short said. “Rad loved to hear about everybody.”

An Atlanta kid, Spencer first made his way out to the Tetons the summer before college, Short said. He started working on the alpine slide at Snow King Mountain and, after moving to the valley full time, became one of the youngest partners in Jackson Hole with the Neville, Asbell, Spencer team at Compass Real Estate.

“He wasn’t even old enough to rent a car but he was dealing with multi-million dollar contracts,” said Shawn Asbell, Spencer’s mentor, who remembered him doing as much when he was 24.

Friends remembered Spencer as a guy who was always down to dog- or house-sit, a skier who would go up Snow King in a Spider-Man costume, an unlikely devotee of hot yoga, and a person who loved to laugh. He wore a shirt with a “Darth Tater” logo, posted online a photo of a stormtrooper using a Brita filter in the ocean, and had a handful of sayings, one a cheesy play on “See you soon.”

“See you bassoon,” he’d instead tell friends.

“He’d start telling a joke and people would start laughing because he’d be cracking up himself,” his friend and ski partner George Ehlers said. “He was just somebody that shared laughter.”

But it was the mountains that really called Spencer, an involved member of the Fresh Life Church. Short said Spencer’s mother told him as much.

“Rad felt closest to God while he was in the mountains,” she told Short.

Spencer was an accomplished climber, skier and mountain biker.

But he wasn’t pretentious about it, down to go out with people even if they were less skilled.

“Rad would bike or go skiing with anybody that was up for the adventure,” his friend Matt Varsha said.

And he had goals, Ehlers said. One was skiing the Apocalypse Couloir on Prospectors Mountain, a steep, narrow and increasingly popular line off the 11,000-plus foot peak.

Friends said Apocalypse was something Spencer had been working up to. And he’d nailed down four other people to ski it with, including a friend with guiding experience, Short said.

Short was not part of the party Feb. 13, but spoke with people who were. The News&Guide was unable to contact people who skied with Spencer that day by press time Tuesday.

Short said the group rappelled into the couloir from above, staging in a cave in the Apocalypse. Spencer was the first to get his skis on, Short said, and the first to ski the couloir.

But he fell at the top, Short said, and slid down the couloir.

The accident was reported by a climber in Death Canyon, Teton Park officials said in a Sunday night press release. Park rangers, Teton County Search and Rescue and the Search and Rescue helicopter all responded.

They attempted resuscitation but were unsuccessful due to Spencer’s injuries.

Spencer’s remains were flown out of the backcountry and taken to Teton County Coroner Brent Blue, who told the News&Guide on Feb. 14 that Spencer died of head trauma.

Park officials said Spencer was wearing a helmet that likely came off during the fall.

And they said the accident was not caused by an avalanche.

Avalanche danger was low at all elevations Feb. 13, with some risk of warming-induced problems and small, isolated wind slabs at high elevations on steep slopes.

Brenton Reagan, an Exum Mountain guide and Arc’teryx ambassador, declined to comment on the accident. But he and Aaron Diamond, another Exum guide, said conditions on north-facing slopes like Apocalypse have been less than ideal. That’s in part because of the recent melt-freeze, in part because of the number of skiers on slopes and in part because of winds that have left lines scoured and slippery. Diamond said the Apocalypse had been guided at least twice since the dry spell began in January, and hit by a “number” of recreational parties.

A week ago, Reagan said, guides were calling other north facing runs like Turkey Chute, a couloir off the backside of the Teton peak 25 Short, “slide for life.” That’s a reference to conditions — a hard surface, specifically — that make it difficult to hold an edge and stop. Diamond said the current conditions require finesse.“It wouldn’t be hard to take a long slide in those conditions,” he said. “It needs to go really quite well in these conditions because the margin for error is really quite slim.”

The News&Guide wasn’t able to determine what conditions were like Feb. 13 in the Apocalypse.

Short, who isn’t a backcountry skier, heard details secondhand from people involved and said that the friend with guiding experience in the party described conditions as not great but had seen better and worse.

Asked whether he would ski the Apocalypse in the current conditions, Diamond said it was hard to say.

“I would have a really hard time going in there mostly because I’ve been in most of those places in much better conditions,” Diamond said. “But, man, 23-year-old Aaron would be in there tomorrow.”

Reagan said that terrain like the Apocalypse is a “no fall zone,” comparing ski mountaineering and steep skiing to free soloing. Diamond did the same.

“There’s no rope,” Reagan said. “When you’re skiing steep terrain [that’s] 45 degrees or more, or super firm, you have to realize that you are free soloing in that terrain.

“If you’re going in there, you should be good on your feet,” he said. “I think backcountry skiers and a lot of ski mountaineers underestimate the technical capabilities needed to ski that terrain.”

Friends said that Spencer was a good skier and conservative in his decision making.

Ehlers, Spencer’s friend and ski partner, said his focus on safety developed after a friend, Oliver Woodward, fell off a raft in the Snake River without a life jacket and drowned.

That happened the summer Spencer moved to Jackson, and Ehlers said it stuck with him through the years and across disciplines. While they’d seen small slides and big sluffs in the backcountry, Ehlers said terrain selection and decision making had kept him and Spencer safe. When they attempted to ski the east face of the Middle Teton a season back, Ehlers’ binding broke and it got too late. Spencer made them turn around.

“That’s just who Rad was,” Ehlers said. “He was an ultra-conservative skier.”

Spencer was a newcomer, but an institution on the Jackson Hole Lacrosse team.

Working his way up to the high school levels, Spencer was a mentor for players as well as a friend who could talk smack and act as a calming presence on the field.

“I wouldn’t even look at Rad as a coach,” high school junior Owen Janssen said. “I saw Rad as one of the players. One of us. For the second half of our entire season, Rad would play with us.”

That, Janssen said, was special to a lot of the players. Senior Max French said that, before Rad came on as a volunteer coach, there was a lot of “seriousness on the team.” Kids would walk off the field in practice when they were frustrated. But Spencer wouldn’t let that happen.

“He would just come over and start laughing with you and then all of a sudden you’d be in a better mood,” Max French said.

Ricky Will, a defensive assistant coach with the team, said Spencer related well to the kids.

“I think he just really related to the larger group of them because he was more of that normal guy. It wasn’t his everything,” Will said of lacrosse. “But he loved it.”

Short, his lifelong friend, said he was the sort of guy who could meet someone walking their dog on Town Square and sign up to house- and dog-sit for them the next day.

And Ehlers said his nickname was appropriate.

“It boiled him and transformed him into who he was,” Ehlers said. “Nobody forgets a name like Rad.”

And, because everybody would remember Spencer’s name, Ehlers thought his friend developed a skill for remembering everybody else’s and the other traits that made Rad, rad.

“How to get to know people, how to be jovial and generous and kind and open his doors to anybody,” Ehlers said. “And that’s who he was, I think, in part because of his name.”

Varsha, Spencer’s fellow realtor and Georgian, said one of his friend’s earlier Instagram posts stuck out to him. It was a picture of Spencer and Short, posted before they moved to Jackson.

Addressing Georgia friends and family, Spencer finished the post saying, “It’s not goodbye, it’s see ya soon.”

But, reflecting on the way Spencer kept things light, Ehler said he might have reimagined that statement later on. He thought it would read more like, “It’s not goodbye, it’s see ya bassoon.”

Joshua Wolfson is the editor of the Casper Star-Tribune. Find him on Twitter @joshwolfson.

