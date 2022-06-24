From heartbreak to Hallelujah, Wyoming reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal

Friday’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, which overturns constitutional protections for abortion, may sound like a victory for those in Wyoming who oppose abortion.

But they, just like the pro-abortion rights crowd dismayed at Friday’s decision, say there’s still more work to be done.

In the meantime, however, they say the Supreme Court’s ruling is a step in the right direction.

‘Heartbreaking’

Thanks to a leaked draft of the opinion, pro-abortion rights activists in Wyoming had braced for Friday’s decision and expected Roe to be overturned.

Still, they held out hope until the final ruling was released.

“Anyone who is pro-abortion and pro-reproductive health care access is feeling devastated by the restrictions being placed on individuals’ bodies by politicians who are not speaking for the majority of Americans,” said Cristina González, a nurse who works with Lander-based nonprofit Chelsea’s Fund.

Mary Ann Budenske, a lawyer who runs the Poverty Resistance food bank, said she doesn’t think the ruling will have much of an effect on people seeking abortions in Wyoming. Already, the majority of Wyomingites seeking an abortion either receive medication through the mail or go out of state for a procedure.

“It’ll be the same as it always was,” Budenske said. “There’ll be people that have enough money to travel and have an abortion if they need it, or have money for the pills.”

Others, including Casper clinic founder Julie Burkhart, the Wyoming Democratic Party and Democratic state lawmakers, also said the ban would disproportionately affect lower-income people.

“If it were really about the babies, we’d do all this stuff ... expenses for giving birth would be covered, there would be parental leave, lactation consultants, free diapers, free formula, good childcare,” said Jane Ifland, a member of the Casper clinic’s advisory board. “But we don’t do that.”

Last year, 98 abortions were performed by in-state providers. Just one doctor in Jackson is actively providing abortions in Wyoming.

“Wyoming is already a reproductive health care desert,” said González in a press conference Friday.

González said that the group, which provides financial assistance to people seeking medical abortions, is already looking to tighten security and protect their clients’ identities. Down the road, they may explore ways to help with transportation costs for out-of-state appointments as well.

Pro-abortion rights activists organized protests in Casper, Laramie and Jackson the day the decision was released.

“You just feel so hopeless, but you gotta get out there and let folks know this isn’t acceptable for many of us,” said Sharon Breitweiser, executive director of Pro-Choice Wyoming.

“Hallelujah”

Though they said there is more left to do, anti-abortion activists and officials said Friday that the Supreme Court’s decision made them optimistic.

“I’ve heard from Right to Life organizations all over the state, all over the country,” said Wyoming Right to Life President Marti Halverson. “Usually the theme is ‘Hallelujah!’”

Mike Pyatt, leader of far-right group Liberty’s Place 4 U, said he was “rejoicing” at the decision. But he and others are still looking at ways to limit abortion even further in Wyoming.

“There will be some nasty fights,” he said.

Michelle St. Louis, an anti-abortion Casper resident, said she took the ruling as a win but was still only “cautiously optimistic.” She’s generally in favor of states’ rights, but sees abortion as a fundamental issue that should be outlawed nationwide.

Since news broke of a clinic offering abortions coming to Casper, Pyatt and other anti-abortion activists have prayed and demonstrated outside the site every week.

Bob Brechtel, a former state lawmaker who organizes those demonstrations, says they’ll continue even with Wyoming’s trigger ban poised to go into effect soon. If the clinic does not offer abortions when it opens, Brechtel said, they would still plan to demonstrate — but if it does, he said they would be ramping up their presence outside.

“The battle is not over, but this gives us hope,” Brechtel said. “There is a feeling of moving in the right direction, so I’m thankful, and praise God.”

Anti-abortion leaders said they’d like to see Wyoming’s ban get rid of exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

St. Louis said she’s worried they’ll become loopholes, which anyone can use to justify an abortion. Halverson said Right to Life’s position holds that it is never necessary to kill a baby, no matter the circumstances.

Many of Wyoming’s top elected officials also applauded the decision on Friday.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Rep. Liz Cheney, Gov. Mark Gordon and congressional candidate Harriet Hageman issued statements praising the decision for giving power back to state governments.

“Abortion should have never been a federal issue to begin with, and I’m pleased the control over this issue returned to where it belongs – in the hands of duly-elected state legislatures,” Lummis said.

The governor called the ruling “a decisive win for those who have fought for the rights of the unborn for the past 50 years.”

Star-Tribune staff writer Victoria Eavis contributed to this report.

